Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $18.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.16. 629,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,965. The company has a market cap of $214.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.