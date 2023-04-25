Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 141 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:APD traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $290.59. The stock had a trading volume of 47,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,290. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.98 and its 200 day moving average is $288.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

