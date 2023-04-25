Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 147 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,821,000 after acquiring an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,408,000 after purchasing an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,277,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.28. 62,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,628. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.48.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

