Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 359 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 128.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,127. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.64. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

Further Reading

