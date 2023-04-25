Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 620 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

FCX stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,377,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,374. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

