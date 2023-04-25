Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after acquiring an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,555. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

ACN stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.21. 158,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,074. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.67 and a 200-day moving average of $275.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

