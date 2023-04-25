Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up 2.3% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.34. 15,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,325. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $205.80. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.08.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

