Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for about 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,458,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,560,000 after acquiring an additional 335,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Huntsman Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HUN stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 134,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

