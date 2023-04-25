Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

AGG stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $100.13. 584,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,204,629. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

