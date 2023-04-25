Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 137 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,330,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Watsco by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,778,000 after purchasing an additional 115,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 699,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 115,614 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after buying an additional 69,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.57.

Watsco Stock Up 0.1 %

WSO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.99. 20,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,170. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $356.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.70.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.