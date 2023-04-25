Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Buys $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) CEO Gregory A. Beard acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,986,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

SDIG traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.95. 1,084,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 84.18%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDIG. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

