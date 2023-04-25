Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. 10,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 31,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Studio City International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

About Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

