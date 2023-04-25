SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 1,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

SUIC Worldwide Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

About SUIC Worldwide

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of research and development, venture financing for, and investing in private enterprises and the public sector. It targets sectors that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence.

