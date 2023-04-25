Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RingCentral stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The stock had a trading volume of 797,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,152. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading

