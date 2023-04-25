Symmetry Investments LP Boosts Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSEM stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 229,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,833. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $403.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.79 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

