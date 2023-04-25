Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.09.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,446. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $169.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

