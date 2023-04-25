Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYT traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.88. 45,742 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.23. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.