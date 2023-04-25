Symmetry Investments LP Sells 61,967 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,967 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.90. 1,295,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.58.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,285 shares of company stock worth $338,794,053 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

