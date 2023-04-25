Symmetry Investments LP Sells 678 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Aptiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Price Performance

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 580,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,667. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

