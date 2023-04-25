Symmetry Investments LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5,747.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.73. 1,102,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.69. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

