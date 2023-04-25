Symmetry Investments LP Takes $4.83 Million Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Symmetry Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,425,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,100,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,776,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 888,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,297.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 721,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after buying an additional 704,781 shares during the period.

Shares of MCHI stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,900,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

