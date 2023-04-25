Symmetry Investments LP Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in IAC by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.85. 236,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $90.68.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

