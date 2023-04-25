Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 1,185 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $337.37. 964,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,412. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

