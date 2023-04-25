Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 74,866 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,866 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,606,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,449,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

