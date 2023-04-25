Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,819 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,419 shares of company stock worth $1,945,477. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

ADBE stock traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.87. The company had a trading volume of 509,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,282. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.