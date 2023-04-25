Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $204.17. 327,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,019,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.88.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 162.50%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.24.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

