Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

HON stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,629. The company has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average is $201.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

