Synovus Financial Corp Has $71.74 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,157,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,262 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.34. 4,093,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

