Synovus Financial Corp Sells 66,009 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,786,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,009 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up approximately 2.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $217,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.04. 327,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

