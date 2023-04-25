Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

SYPR stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $29.71 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 287,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

