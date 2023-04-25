Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) versus SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Head-To-Head Survey

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of SolarWinds shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of SolarWinds shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $719.37 million 1.92 -$929.41 million ($5.77) -1.46 Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarWinds.

SolarWinds has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SolarWinds and Tamino Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 1 2 0 0 1.67 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

SolarWinds currently has a consensus price target of $10.90, indicating a potential upside of 29.15%. Given SolarWinds’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds -129.20% 4.34% 1.84% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SolarWinds beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SolarWinds

(Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Tamino Minerals

(Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.