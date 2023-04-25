Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 59,213 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Hormel Foods worth $33,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,369. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

