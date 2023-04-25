Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $24,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.70.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.31. 77,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,858. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $214.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

