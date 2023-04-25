Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Qualys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS traded down $10.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.36. 220,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,114. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Insider Activity at Qualys

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Qualys had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $130.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $140,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $2,408,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.