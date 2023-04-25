Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $40.23 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $40,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. 416,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.22 and a 200-day moving average of $106.74.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

