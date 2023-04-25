Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $123.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Entergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.35.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

