Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,656 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amphenol Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Shares of APH stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 716,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,786. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.