Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,656 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 628,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,707,581,000 after acquiring an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,638,180,000 after purchasing an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $709,602,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amphenol
In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Amphenol Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of APH stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 716,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,786. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphenol Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
