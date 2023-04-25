Tangible Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $3.15 or 0.00011527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $102.60 million and $310.35 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.14127262 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,567.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

