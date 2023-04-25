Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$62.15.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$61.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$32.68 and a 52-week high of C$66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

