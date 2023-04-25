Tellor (TRB) Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Tellor has a total market cap of $32.64 million and $4.98 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00049811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,382,118 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. The system uses a native token called “Tributes” (TRB) to incentivize miners to submit data through base rewards and tips assigned to each query. Miners are required to provide proof of work (PoW) solutions to validate data updates, and a deposit of TRB acts as a bond or stake requirement for miners to participate in the PoW. TRB is also used for governing valid data through disputes and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders. The total supply of TRB is determined by usage and mining rates, with 50% of tips going to miners and 50% being burned each block.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

