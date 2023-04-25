Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Announces Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tenable updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Tenable Trading Down 2.4 %

TENB opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $858,779.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 18,034 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $858,779.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,726,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

