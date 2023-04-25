Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.57-0.61 EPS.

Tenable Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,463. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

