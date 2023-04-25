Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Lowered to $47.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 1.25. Tenable has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,282 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,427 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 9.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tenable by 128.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Tenable by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Tenable by 34.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 12.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

