Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.40, but opened at $35.15. Tenable shares last traded at $35.60, with a volume of 1,874,680 shares changing hands.

TENB has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tenable from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Tenable from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 107,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 455.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

