Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.92-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.8-$20.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.07-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

