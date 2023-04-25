Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.92-$6.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $72.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

