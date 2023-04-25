Tenret Co LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tenret Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.09 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

