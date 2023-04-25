Tenret Co LLC Has $16.56 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tenret Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Tenret Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 29,687 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VEA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 1,226,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,638,455. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

