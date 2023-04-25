Tenret Co LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Tenret Co LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,339,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,160,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,964,000 after purchasing an additional 347,387 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,755,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,201,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,184,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,965,000 after purchasing an additional 206,370 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.