Terra (LUNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $39.82 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $326.51 million and approximately $39.82 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004196 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001556 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 259,098,569 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

